A club behind a spectacular ride-on festive model railway special has said being nominated for a UK award is a "complete shock".

Volunteers at the Corby and District Model Railway Society spent more than a month putting up 500,000 lights for the Santa Special lights and train experience.

The club, which is currently running trains throughout December, has been shortlisted in a competition to find the best Christmas lights display in the UK.

"Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to do this display but we've been through some terrible times of late and this is a way we can re-engage with the community and get them to come and see us," said chairman Craig Tyler.

"To be shortlisted was a complete shock - for a model railway club to achieve that is a real something."

