A man who set up a website showcasing the best walking routes around a county says its popularity has soared during the pandemic.

Dave Askew began a free Northamptonshire Walks website after experiencing a health scare nine years ago.

It lists hundreds of routes around the county and beyond, guiding people by pictures rather than just maps.

He said: "A lot of people say they don't even know what's on their own doorstep. And it doesn't matter how many times you go out, you can always find something new."

