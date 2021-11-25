Some of the most serious driving offences caught on dashcam have been released by police.

They include a lorry overtaking on a single-carriageway, forcing a car off the road, and a car tailgating at high speed in Northamptonshire.

The county's police force appealed for people to send in footage of dangerous or careless driving as part of Operation Snap, which launched in summer 2019 and has led to nine drivers being given bans and fines.

Northamptonshire Police’s safer roads operations manager Matthew O’Connell said: "Through the use of Operation Snap, we have thousands of additional pairs of eyes helping us to keep our roads safer and thanks to the public’s support are able to take action against driving offences we otherwise wouldn’t see."