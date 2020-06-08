An anonymous graffiti artist said she decided to paint brightly coloured chickens because they were something happy that her children would see.

Known as Binty Bint, her work can be seen on dustbins, garage doors and sheds across Northamptonshire.

She had spent most of her life working as a chef and in the hospitality industry but decided to become a full-time artist when the pub she worked in closed down.

She said: "My inspiration is to put something out there that's just, hopefully, happy and it's not political, it's not got any hidden message."

