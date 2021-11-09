Former England and Northamptonshire cricketer Allan Lamb has urged men to "stop being embarrassed" and get tested for prostate cancer, after he received a positive diagnosis.

He said he felt jaded but remained optimistic after a month of radiotherapy and was now recovering at home.

The 67-year-old, who batted for England during the 1980s and early '90s, said he had "lost too many friends" to the disease, including former captain Bob Willis, who died in December 2019.

He said: "Stop being embarrassed and arrogant about it, get out and go and get it done. There's nothing wrong with being tested."