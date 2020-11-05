A three-year-old girl has been crowned the 2021 World Puddle Jumping Champion.

Grace Crouch, from Northampton, won the ninth annual event, which was held virtually for a second year due to Covid, with people posting videos of their best splashes.

Usually it is staged in person at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire, with entrants scored on criteria including jumping ability, enthusiasm and splashing distance.

Grace's mum Rachel Crouch said: "Grace is so delighted to have won. She just loves jumping in puddles, and Peppa Pig certainly has a lot to answer for."