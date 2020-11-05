Youngsters all over the world are anxiously waiting to hear if they are to be crowned 2021 World Puddle Jumping Champion.

The ninth annual event is being held virtually for a second year running due to Covid, with people posting videos of their best splashes. Usually it is staged in person at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Organisers said this year's winner would be revealed in the first week of November, once entrants had been scored on criteria including jumping ability, enthusiasm and splashing distance.

Last year it received more than 1,200 videos from as far away as Australia, with three-year-old Theo Burkett-Watkins from Monmouthshire in Wales being named the champion.