The moment a flying fence panel narrowly missed a car during a storm has been captured by dashcam.

Sharon Carter, from Meadow Driving School, said she and a pupil were shocked when they were suddenly surrounded by large pieces of debris during a lesson in Duston, Northampton, on Sunday afternoon.

She said: "It was also very noisy, I asked my pupil to stop because there was a large piece of wood, possibly cladding, coming towards us in the road and after we stopped, the fence panel flew past us. I have never experienced such extreme weather either in a lesson or as a driver myself."

The region was battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph (129km/h) on Sunday and Northamptonshire's fire service said it had more than 130 calls for help.