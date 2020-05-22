A trust set up in memory of a former school teacher is aiming to provided resources including stationery and school books to children whose families cannot afford them.

The Ann Langdon Trust was started by Sarah Langdon, Ann's daughter, to honour her mum who "always wanted to make sure that all of the kids that she was teaching had everything they needed".

Ms Langdon, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, delivers the donated equipment to children in the local area from a trailer attached to her bike.

"Everyone gets really excited when [the] back to school range comes out in the supermarkets. But the reality of it is that actually it's really expensive," she said.