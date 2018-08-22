Crowds of people lined the streets of a Northamptonshire village to welcome home a Paralympic double gold medallist.

Maisie Summers-Newton arrived in Wollaston on Saturday night to rapturous applause and cheering, in an emotional return from Japan.

The swimmer won two golds at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, claiming a world record in the process.

Summers-Newton said she was "overwhelmed and amazed by it all".