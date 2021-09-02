'Wheelyboat gives me freedom out on the water'

A specially designed boat with wheelchair access has allowed disabled anglers to go fishing in places previously too difficult to access.

Wheelyboats feature ramps and hydraulic platforms that can lower people on to the vessels from a platoon.

The Wheelyboat Trust charity operates at four reservoirs in the East of England, including Ravensthorpe in Northamptonshire, where muscular dystrophy patient Alan Carleton goes to fish.

He said: "The fact that I can get on and off this boat with 100% confidence and 100% safety means everything. It gives me the freedom to get out on the water and compete with other anglers on ordinary boats."