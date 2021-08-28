Afghanistan events 'raw and emotional' for veterans

A former soldier turned mental health campaigner says the current events in Afghanistan have been "really raw and emotional" for many veterans and their families.

Evacuations are continuing after the Taliban captured Kabul, having swept across the country as foreign forces withdrew. Their victory returns the group to power 20 years on from when they were toppled in a US-led invasion.

Nick Wilson, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan with the British Army and now works to help other veterans who have been affected by their time in the military.

Mr Wilson encouraged other veterans who are distraught at the news to "remember the good that we brought".

If you are struggling with mental health, you can seek help and advice at Mr Wilson's organisation Talk Mental Health, or other via other services at BBC Action Line.