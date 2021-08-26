Maisie Summers-Newton's family have said they are "so proud" after the swimmer claimed gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Summers-Newton, 19, took first place in the SM6 200m medley - much to the delight of her family and friends gathered in her home town of Wollaston, Northamptonshire.

Laura Summers, Maisie's mum, said the swimmer had "done us all and herself proud".

She added: "She's had a hard time growing up, being different. I know it's been Maisie's dream to go to the Paralympics and compete and represent her country."

Summers-Newton is now the Paralympic and world champion in the S6 200m medley.