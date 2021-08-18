Two of Team GB's Olympic medal-winners have been given a hero's welcome at the skate park where they trained.

Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks returned to Adrenaline Alley in Corby, Northamptonshire, for the first time since they won a BMX gold and bronze in Tokyo.

They met some of the staff who helped them prepare for the event and signed autographs for children who use the facilities there and might one day follow in their footsteps.

Brooks said: "It was amazing. It was nice to see some old faces we haven't seen for a while and see all the new kids just down here loving it and show them what can be possible."