Bank scam victims speak of trouble getting refunds

Victims of an increasing form of online banking fraud are still not being reimbursed, the BBC has heard.

About 145,000 people were tricked into transferring money last year.

However, the Payment Services Regulator said some banks were not refunding customers' losses as they should under a new code.

After being threatened during a conversation with a scam-caller last month, BBC reporter Jon Ironmonger has been speaking to three people exploited by similar Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.