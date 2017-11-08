Frank Bruno has launched a community centre offering mental health support, following his own struggles over the years.

The former world boxing champion's foundation runs wellbeing and non-contact boxing programmes in Northampton for those over the age of 10.

The 59-year-old wanted to help those not being supported by existing services.

He said: "I was 12 and I got sent to a borstal, which I'm not very proud of, for fighting too much. I was dyslexic, so I struggled here and there and all I wanted to do was box."