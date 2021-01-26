An intensive care sister has urged people to understand how serious Covid-19 is and to stick to lockdown rules.

Northampton General Hospital has had to turn some operating theatres into an overflow critical care area to cope with a rise in demand.

About 14 seriously ill patients were being looked after, though the hospital said cancer and other urgent surgery was still going ahead.

Sister Sophie Mayes said: "Please don't think this isn't real, this is actually happening in your local hospital. People are dying."