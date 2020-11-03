A 12-year-old footballer has raised more than £1,000 for children's charities having been inspired by Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign.

Jack Maltby-Smith plays for Northampton Town's academy and said he "couldn't believe some children go to bed without any food".

The youngster, from Rushden in Northants, asked friends and family to sponsor him for each goal he scored, but word spread and Rashford himself tweeted about it.

The Manchester United striker has become well-known in recent months for his campaign to extend free meals for children during school holidays, inspiring one million people to sign a petition.