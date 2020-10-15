Cystic fibrosis: Shielder, 24, hopes 'everyone is sensible' over Covid
A young man with cystic fibrosis says there should be no need for him to shield again "if everyone is sensible".
Macauley Tinston, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is a keen cyclist but was unable to leave the house, even for exercise, when the coronavirus lockdown began in March.
With Covid cases rising once more, the 24-year-old said he was prepared to stay at home again, but remained optimistic it would not be necessary with the government bringing in a three-tier alert system for England.
He said: "If everyone complies and is sensible and follows the guidelines, there shouldn't be a need to re-shield."
