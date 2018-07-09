A plane has crashed after spiralling out of control while it is thought to have been practising for a display above an airfield.

The crash happened at Sywell Aerodrome, Northamptonshire, at about 11:50 BST.

The pilot was treated at the scene and then taken to University Hospital, Coventry, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Witness David Perkins said he was "shocked" to see one of the planes "spiral downward".

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating.

