Torrents of water pour down town centre streets

Wellingborough flooding: Torrents of water pour down streets

Roads turned into rivers in a Northamptonshire town after it was struck by heavy rain.

Videos shared on social media showed cars struggling through deep water in Wellingborough on Sunday.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received more than 60 calls in connection with flooding in the county.

There were no reports of any injuries.

  • 17 Aug 2020
