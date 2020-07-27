'Amazing' tornado seen over Northamptonshire

Video

Video footage has shown an "amazing" tornado spinning its way across the Northamptonshire countryside.

The weather phenomenon picked up rubbish and debris, twirling it through the air, as it made its way across the county from about 19:45 BST on Saturday evening tracking east-northeast between Flore and Moulton according to weather radar.

The tornado lasted for about 15 minutes and was probably caused by a "supercell thunderstorm", said storm-chaser and Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley.

"These are storms that have rotation and can occasionally produce tornadoes much more common in US plains but we do get a handful of events, around 30 to 50, each year in the UK," he said.

There are no reports anybody was hurt.