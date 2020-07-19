Make Harry Dunn 'top priority' at US state visit

Video

The mother of Harry Dunn has appealed to the government to make her son "top priority" during the US Secretary of State visit on Monday.

In a video message Charlotte Charles asked Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to "please, please, discuss Harry".

Mr Dunn, 19, died after a crash outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, following which the suspect - Anne Sacoolas - fled the UK.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Raab said there are "no measures" to force the United States to comply.