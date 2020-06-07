Media player
Corby woman, 94, raises thousands with sit-down 'cancan'
A 94-year-old woman has raised thousands of pounds for her local day care centre by doing a 2,000-kick "cancan".
Emma Gough, from Corby, Northamptonshire, was filmed as she completed the sit-down dance over two weeks.
She was inspired by the fundraising feats of Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the NHS by doing laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown.
In total, Ms Gough managed to raise £1 for each kick - fetching the centre £2,000.
07 Jun 2020
