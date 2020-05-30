Street ceremony replaces pair's Santorini wedding

Video

A couple whose Greek island wedding had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic have held a ceremony in their street instead.

Emily Smith and Lewis Cosgrove had hoped to tie the knot in Santorini but travel restrictions meant it had to be delayed by a year.

However, their neighbours in Kettering, Northamptonshire, stepped in to organise a socially-distanced ceremony. The couple walked down their street, which had been decorated with bunting.

Ms Smith said: "The one thing that was quite sad is I just wanted to hold on to my dad but obviously I couldn't.

"We'll make up for it next year, but I think I was just in shock the whole way down."