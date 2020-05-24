Boy, 7, masters lockdown rugby trick shots

Video

Seven-year-old Oscar has been putting his time in lockdown to good use by honing his rugby trick shot skills.

The Northampton boy has been playing rugby since he was five and turns out for a local team.

His father, Gary Herbert, says while he loves playing the sport, there is an added motivation behind his dedication.

"Oscar's big brother Lewis is 17 years old and is severely disabled and he always says that he is kicking for Lewis as well," said Mr Herbert.

"The thing which impresses me the most is that... he perseveres and carries on trying to improve," he added.