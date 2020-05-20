Video

The mother of a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has spoken about the strain lockdown has put on her family and son.

Caeden Thomson, from Corby, Northamptonshire, has not been able to receive treatment at Kettering General Hospital since the government's coronavirus guidelines were announced.

It means his mother, Lisa, has been helping with his physiotherapy with advice from professionals over the phone.

"It's been very hard in such a small environment to... enable Caeden to still have the exercises and the outdoor space that he needs," she said.