'I'll likely get coronavirus despite having PPE'

Video

A junior doctor at a GP surgery says she expects to catch Covid-19, despite having enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

Jaz Seehra assesses patients with coronavirus symptoms and said it was "mostly likely" she would contract the disease. She said: "I probably will. Despite using adequate PPE at the moment, I'm surrounded by it."

BBC Look East reporter Jon Ironmonger was invited into the practice in Corby, Northamptonshire, to see how staff and patients have adjusted to social distancing rules.

Another doctor said she was concerned people with potentially serious illnesses were putting off seeing their GP, saying fewer patients with cancer symptoms were coming in.