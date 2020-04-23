Carer 'thankful for sewing skills' to make own PPE

Video

A care manager says she has been forced to sew her own personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep her and her colleagues safe due to a shortage.

Debra Purnell makes home visits to elderly and vulnerable people in Daventry, Northamptonshire, but she has had difficulty finding enough items such as gowns for staff to wear.

She said making her own PPE was time-consuming and added to her already heavy workload.

"I just thank God I've got sewing skills. If I didn't have those skills, I wouldn't be able to do this, my girls wouldn't have what they need out in the field, and they'd be at risk," she said.

The government said it was working "around the clock" to obtain the PPE needed for people on the front line in the fight against coronavirus.