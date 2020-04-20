Street dances in disco gear to boost morale

Video

A street in Northamptonshire has begun holding weekly dance sessions to boost morale as lockdown continues across the UK.

Michelle Lewis created the event for residents in High Street, Hardingstone, to help them stay active.

Mrs Lewis, who normally organises a weekly running club, started the street-based disco as part of a wider Covid-19 support effort in the village.

A group also helps vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic with services such as food deliveries and dog walks.