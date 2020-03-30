Hand sanitiser dispenser theft seen on hospital CCTV

Media player
Coronavirus: Northampton hospital hand sanitiser theft seen on CCTV
Footage of a man stealing a hand sanitiser dispenser from a hospital ward has been released.
CCTV captured the moment the man took the dispenser off the wall at Northampton General Hospital before making off, on the evening of Monday, 9 March.
The wall was also damaged by the theft, the hospital said.
Northamptonshire Police would like anyone who has information about the incident to contact the force.
Hand sanitiser has been in short supply in shops since the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.
30 Mar 2020
