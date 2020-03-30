Video

A primary school has made its own version of the Lou Reed song Perfect Day as a way of bringing people together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Children, parents and teachers at Roade Primary in Northamptonshire, who are staying at home on government advice, filmed themselves each singing a line of the 1972 classic.

Their clips were then joined together to make a video, which was posted on social media.

Head teacher Mark Currell said he wanted the children and families to know the school was "thinking about them all" during the lockdown.