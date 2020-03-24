'Drive-by' 7th birthday party held for boy

Video

A "drive-by" birthday party has been put on for a seven-year-old boy who has been stuck inside his house due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam's original party was cancelled because of social distancing rules, so his friends' parents decorated their cars with banners and played music as they drove past his home in Weedon Bec, Northamptonshire.

His mum Marlis, who organised the surprise, said Sam was "lost for words" when he looked out of the window on Monday and spotted his friends waving in about eight cars.

Sam said it was "cool" and said "thank you so much for all that".