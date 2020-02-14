Car seen 'on wrong side of road' near Harry Dunn base

Video

A video on YouTube shows a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near a US air base in Northamptonshire, close to where teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed.

It was filmed near RAF Croughton and is believed to have taken place on 13 February.

Northamptonshire Police said it was carrying out a full investigation.

Mr Dunn, 19, was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road on 27 August 2019. The crash led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

Mr Dunn's parents have since called for an "urgent" review of road safety near US military bases in the UK.