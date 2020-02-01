'Many of our customers have gone home'

Video

Zuzanna runs a Polish grocery store in Northampton.

She's one of an estimated 30,000 EU nationals living in the large town in central England.

As the UK leaves the EU she says she is unsure about what the future might hold as many of her compatriots return home.

But in the town's market, stallholder Eamonn says he is happy about Brexit and he does not expect it to have a big impact on his business.