James Gellatly: Scooter champion, 12, shows off his tricks
A 12-year-old boy is gaining big air in the world of freestyle scooter.
James Gellatly became a junior world champion in the extreme sport earlier this year.
His success is helping him build a big Instagram fan base, with more than 62,000 users following his account.
Despite his young age, he also helps with training sessions at his local skate park - Adrenaline Alley in Corby, Northamptonshire.
27 Nov 2019
