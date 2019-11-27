Scooter champion, 12, shows off his tricks
James Gellatly: Scooter champion, 12, shows off his tricks

A 12-year-old boy is gaining big air in the world of freestyle scooter.

James Gellatly became a junior world champion in the extreme sport earlier this year.

His success is helping him build a big Instagram fan base, with more than 62,000 users following his account.

Despite his young age, he also helps with training sessions at his local skate park - Adrenaline Alley in Corby, Northamptonshire.

