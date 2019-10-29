Harry Dunn family 'needs questions answered'

Video

The step-sister of a British teenager who died in a crash involving a US diplomat's wife says the family needs questions answered "to be able to move on and start the grieving process".

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed outside RAF Croughton in a crash with a car owned by Anne Sacoolas – a US citizen who left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

In an emotional interview in the US, Mr Dunn's step-sister, Larna Harber, said she had a close relationship with Harry and was left "devastated" by his death.

She said Mrs Sacoolas should "come back and answer our questions".

The BBC has attempted to contact Mrs Sacoolas' lawyer for comment.