Man runs on rail tracks after 'vicious' assaults

Video

A man who kicked railway staff, then jumped off a station platform and ran along the tracks has been jailed.

CCTV footage, released by British Transport Police, shows him throwing objects and shouting abuse minutes after he was asked to show a ticket at Northampton on 9 September.

Aleksandrs Morozevics, 40, of Church Lane in the town, then racially abused and spat at officers as he was being arrested. He was sentenced for 26 weeks at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

PC Stuart Long said: "These were vicious and disgusting assaults on officers and staff. None was warranted, there was no provocation."