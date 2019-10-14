Harry Dunn suspect 'should do the right thing'

Video

The parents of teenager Harry Dunn say the US woman who is suspected of being involved in a car crash in which their son died "should do the right thing" and meet the pair in the UK.

Anne Sacoolas left England under diplomatic immunity while police were investigating an accident in which Mr Dunn, 19, died.

His mother, Charlotte Charles, who has flown to America with Harry's father Tim Dunn, said: "I think everyone can see she's not done the right thing and she needs to do the right thing. She should have just stayed - it shouldn't have come to this. It's ludicrous."

A letter from Ms Sacoolas's lawyers said she wanted to meet Mr Dunn's parents "so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident".

