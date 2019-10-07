Video

A number of men are wanted by police after they stole £5,500-worth of mobile phones from an O2 store in broad daylight before being confronted by onlookers.

They entered the shop on Abington Street, Northampton, at 14:20 BST on Sunday and started tearing up the displays.

The group then jogged away from the scene carrying a unit containing a number of phones.

The display case was later returned to the store after the offenders were stopped by members of the public.

No staff or customers were injured, Northamptonshire Police said, adding it wanted people with information about those who carried out the raid to come forward.