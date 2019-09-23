Media player
Corby shop workers threatened by robber with two knives
A man armed with two knives threatened staff and stole money from a convenience store.
CCTV showed him brandishing a meat cleaver and a long blade at One Stop on Studfall Avenue, Corby, Northamptonshire, on 17 September.
The man helped himself to money from the tills before cycling away at about 08:15 BST.
Customers were inside the shop at the time and Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
23 Sep 2019
