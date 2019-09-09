The battle to get podgy pooches to lose weight

Video

A dog owner has allowed BBC cameras to film her struggle as she battles to keep the pounds off her beloved pooches.

Jeanne Underwood has failed to keep the weight off nine-year-old Dudley and four-year-old Stanley for a long time. She takes the dogs for regular walks, but neither are keen on running around.

Nearly half of the UK's dog population is overweight, according to vet charity PDSA.

Deciding she needs help, Ms Underwood, from Northamptonshire, enlists the help of a dog trainer and starts them on a new diet.

The pair's journey is recorded over six months to see the results.

