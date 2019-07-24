Video

A man has spent £35,000 creating a tropical staycation paradise in his garden, rather than leave his disabled dog in kennels.

Construction worker Chris Lodge, 44, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, decided to create the holiday feeling at home by turning his back garden into a tropical Tiki wonderland.

His boxer dog Dice cannot be put into kennels because he has regular seizures.

"Wherever you look there's always something interesting... so you're constantly thinking, 'Wow, look at that, look at that, look at that'," he said. "And that's the magic of it all."