Dad running 1,600 miles for disabled son

Video

A father is running 1,600 miles in a year to raise funds for his son, who has a rare disability.

Lewis Herbert, 16, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which has left him unable to walk or talk and he requires 24-hour care.

His father, Gary, 41, gave up alcohol and set himself a target of 100 miles for every year of Lewis's life, which he is due to complete in 2019.

So far he has raised £12,000 through sponsors, which will go towards an up-to-date wheelchair and adaptations at their home in West Hunsbury, Northampton.

His campaign recently received a boost when ex-England and Northamptonshire cricketer Graeme Swann posted a video online promoting Mr Herbert's cause.