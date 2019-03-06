Media player
Would-be burglars smoked out of building in Corby
Would-be burglars attempting to steal cash from a gaming machine were thwarted when the room was filled with smoke.
The men fled empty-handed from the business in Corby, Northamptonshire, when they lost visibility. The pair remain at large.
The raid happened in November and police have released the footage to promote their smoke machine service for local businesses after recent break-ins.
06 Mar 2019
