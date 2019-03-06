Laser pen shone at police helicopter

Video

Video recorded by a police helicopter shows the moment a laser pen was shone at it, which a judge said risked a "fatal and catastrophic" crash.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was searching an area of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, for three men carrying knives when it was dazzled by the green light in September.

It was traced to a house in Minerva Way and Voyslav Dimitrov, 29, was arrested.

He admitted endangering the aircraft at Northampton Crown Court and was sentenced to six months in prison.