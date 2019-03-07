'I no longer see myself as being alone'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Social media is changing the view of my disability'
16-year-old Francesca has cerebral palsy and she says studying in a mainstream school with only a few disabled students meant she felt alone.
Through social media and the internet she has connected with other people with disabilities. She has made strong online friendships and shared experiences.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
07 Mar 2019
