'I no longer see myself as being alone'
'Social media is changing the view of my disability'

16-year-old Francesca has cerebral palsy and she says studying in a mainstream school with only a few disabled students meant she felt alone.

Through social media and the internet she has connected with other people with disabilities. She has made strong online friendships and shared experiences.

  • 07 Mar 2019
