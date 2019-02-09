Video

About 650 Esports gamers and 100 spectators are battling it out to win thousands of pounds at a four day event in Northamptonshire.

Open 24-hours a day, players are competing in tournaments on games including Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege and Starcraft II at Kettering Conference Centre.

