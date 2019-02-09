The gamers making millions from esports
Esports gamers battle at event in Northamptonshire

About 650 esports gamers and 100 spectators are battling it out to win thousands of pounds at a four day event in Northamptonshire.

Open 24-hours a day, players are competing in tournaments on games including Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege and Starcraft II at Kettering Conference Centre.

Gamers range in age from about 15 to 60 and the event, running across the weekend, also includes a number of fun tournaments for the casual gamer.

Some of the top gamers are making millions of pounds with some retiring by the age of 30, event organisers said.

