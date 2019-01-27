Media player
Scott Pollock: From YouTube to professional footballer
A ex-YouTube football team player has made his debut for League Two's Northampton Town.
Less than a year ago, 17-year-old Scott Pollock was being watched by millions online on Hashtag United's YouTube channel.
This month he made his debut for the Cobblers' first team, having signed as part of their youth set up.
